FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Fire (4.21.26)

If you’re in the market for a low-maintenance, sweet-natured kitty companion, we have the perfect “match” for you. Meet Fire!

This fetching eight-year-old boy is, by far, one of the easiest cats we’ve ever seen. And as a matter of fact, he comes to us from very far away. Fire was born in the Virgin Islands and was rescued by Furkids from a very over-crowded shelter. Despite his tough beginnings and long trip

here, Fire is a fighter and is healthy, happy and quite content! He is extremely low key---like many island boys, he just wants to hang. (He’s so cool…)

Yet, Fire really has a spark for chin rubs and back pets. He is mild-mannered but very friendly and affectionate. We think he is really an ideal, easy pet. Does that “spark” your interest????

‘Hope so, because Fire is ready. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with that “hot spot” also known as Furkids. Come meet adorable, laid-back Fire. He is sure to set your heart ablaze.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.21.26

FurKids 4.21.26