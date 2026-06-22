FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tash (6.22.26)

If you’re looking for a buddy who is just chill, easy, yet big on affection, oh my gosh. You have to meet Tash.

Mr. T. is a 13-year-old, white spotted, handsome boy. And affection is not the only thing he’s big on. He’s a 17-pound ball of sweetness! This seemly senior adores human attention and eats it up as readily as he devours his crunchy dry food and treats. Tash will totally nosh! (It’s not easy maintaining that expansive girth…)

Tash will totally squash lounging in a warm, cozy bed and will often let you know how content he is with his loud, happy purr. He’s the definition of a “cool cat” and rarely gets riled. About the only thing he objects to is the whirr of a vacuum. So, around Tash, put a kibosh around that household appliance.

This special guy is ready for his forever home. And for Tash, it doesn’t have to be posh. Just filled with care, companionship and occasional belly rubs.

Tash has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Book an appointment with Furkids and come meet this big kitty with an equally large heart. Tash will make your life awash with love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.22.26

FurKids 6.22.26