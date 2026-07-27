FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Keanu (7.27.26)

“Love is blind” is an age-old expression. But never have we seen it ring truer than when applying it to this one-year-old, precious boy. He is sightless, but he is a total ball of love. Meet Keanu.

Keanu recently came to Furkids and without much of a back story. His eyes were surgically removed, most likely due to an infection of some sort. And while it is sad he can’t see, you can clearly see (when you meet him) that it hardly hinders him at all. Cats who lose their sight do just fine in a stable environment. Their other senses become super-powers and they live happy, long lives. In Keanu’s case, he quickly learned to navigate around Furkids. Although he will be deliberate and cautious in new places, once he gets the “lay-of-the-land,” he joyously explores and functions like any other kitty. He easily finds his way to food and water and even bats around toys!

Mr. K. has adapted beautifully and talk about beautiful! You should get a look and this wonderful guy! He is a silver-marble tabby with an absolutely gorgeous coat. The other thing outstanding about this standout cat, is the size of his heart. Keanu is amazingly affectionate and gentle. He loves nothing more than to be held and cuddled. And as a reward, you will get soft kisses and quiet purrs.

Keanu will need a home with predictability, meaning an environment that doesn’t change much. Other than that, he just needs someone who gives as much love as he gives back.

Make an appointment with Furkids and spend some time with this extraordinary guy. Meet Keanu and you will immediately fall head over heels. You’ll see.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.27.26

FurKids 7.27.26