FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Tumbleweed (7.20.26)

Here’s an adorable three-month-old guy who you will absolutely “flip” over. Meet Tumbleweed.

This little boy is just precious. And he lives up to his name. Mr. Tumble has been known to stumble. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. See, Tumbleweed has what’s known as “wobbly cat” syndrome. It’s a condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), a non-progressive neurological condition that affects balance and coordination. It’s not a big deal, in fact it’s kind of endearing. And it’s certainly not a big deal for this active rascal: Tumbleweed may be dizzy, but it never puts him in a tizzy. If he goes down, he happily gets up. And enthusiastically goes on with his play. (BTW, mouse toys are the favorite of this little pip “squeak!”)

Another unique and charming thing about this young one is that he is remarkably vocal. He is not so steady with his walk, but he is a master of his talk! Plus, he is loudly affectionate. He loves to love on people. And that sends them head over heels...much like himself.

Tumbleweed is ready to topple into his own furever home. He’s been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids today and get a stable look at this special guy. Tumbleweed may be “tottery.” But take him home, and you’ll have won the lottery.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.20.26

FurKids 7.20.26