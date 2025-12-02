FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Henry the Orange and Armando the Brave (12.2.25)

Here’s a dynamic duo who are more than due for a rescue. (Their own!) And the HERO of this tail(s) could be you! Meet Henry the Orange and Armando the Brave: Two gorgeous, bonded brothers who need to fly into their furever home.

These guys are movie-star handsome. (They really are!) Stunning Henry and Armando are both a delicious mix of white and orange. Their coats are dreamy soft! These bestie-boys are adorably playful with each other. They entertain themselves beautifully, so they are never bored. (And you are totally off the hook for keeping them occupied….) But, when the cute shenanigans are complete, they are real cuddlers: They love being held. They love being loved!

Though puzzling to us, even though as easy-does-it as they are, Henry and Armando have spent most of their five-year lives with Furkids. It’s really time for these two legends to find their happy ending in a permanent Furever home.

And this winsome twosome is ready to wrap up their story. Obviously, together. They must be adopted as a pair. But it’s simple. They both have been neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, put your best cape on and make an appointment with Furkids to meet Henry the Orange and Armando the Brave. Bringing them into your family could be legendary. Because these two super kitties will surely save your heart.

FurKids 12.2.25

FurKids 12.2.25

FurKids 12.2.25