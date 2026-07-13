FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Chrissy (7.13.26)

Anyone interested in an adorable, cuddly easy-peasy companion? Well, we’ve got one ‘round here. Her name is Chrissy. And uh, she’s a bit “round.”

Sweet Chrissy is a bit chunky. Just rotund--not exactly a “fat cat.” But we’ve been working on her diet. What Chrissy lacks in svelteness, she more than makes up for in personality. This dear, three-year-old, tabby is simply precious! She’s as mellow as she is affectionate. She’ll rub your legs, make biscuits on a bed and adores a head and belly rub. Chrissy is just a quiet gem.

Unfortunately, Chrissy is so chill and quiet, she’s been overlooked for a while. She’s one of the longest residents at our John’s Creek location and we can’t figure out why!? She’s just an 18-pound doll baby!

Chrissy is not even four, and although she’s very laid-back, she has plenty of silly play left in her. She will chase a wand toy and actually jump up to grab it. Maybe because she has plenty of padding for the landing? Now, let’s hope she makes a soft landing into her own furever home.

And Chrissy is ready. He has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. Because she is so tranquil, probably a home with no small children to startle her. But she’s great with other cats!

Make an appointment with Furkids today and get the “skinny” on this roly-poly love. Once you meet Chrissy, your heart will be wonderfully heavy with love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 7.13.26

FurKids 7.13.26