FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Momma Toast (5.12.26)

As we are coming off Mother’s Day, we have a perfect little lady companion worthy of continuing the celebration. Raise your glass (and hopefully your home…) to Momma Toast.

True to her name, this gorgeous four-year-old kitty was the mother-of-all-mothers, as she came to Furkids dutifully caring for her trio of adorable kittens. She was a wonderful, loving caretaker and her winsome threesome, were all adopted into their furever homes. Now it’s Toast’s turn to find her own bread and butter. And what a deliciously perfect girl she is. She is delightfully playful, but yet mature and serene. She’s great with other cats(well, duh, she raised three of them) and just needs a calm environment to keep building her confidence and allow her sweetness to shine.

Momma is the bomb-a. And she’s all ready for the next chapter in hertouching and heroic journey. Momma Toast has been spayed, microchippedand is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

After hearing this “tale,” don’t stay Mum. Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this exceptional, super-nurturing girl. Momma Toast will make your life a special holiday all year long.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.12.26