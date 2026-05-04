FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Felix (5.4.26)

Looking for a clever, curious cat who will keep you entertained and on your toes? Say hello to Felix!

This handsome guy is as smart as he is charming - and he knows it! Felix is also food-motivated (especially when it comes to his favorite treats), which makes him both easy to bond with and a quick learner. If there’s a puzzle to solve or an area to inspect, Felix is already one step ahead.

He’s the kind of cat who brings personality into every room. Playful, observant, and just a little bit mischievous, Felix will keep life interesting in the best way possible. He’s always thinking, always exploring, and always ready to make you smile. Once he’s had his fun, Felix is also a sweet, soft companion who enjoys attention and being around his people.

Felix is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives - he’s all set for his next big adventure: a forever home.

Come meet Felix at Furkids and see if you can keep up with this clever little guy. He’s ready to choose you!

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FURKIDS 5.4.26

FURKIDS 5.4.26