FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Friday (9.16.24)

By Kaedy Kiely

C’mon! Who wouldn’t take on a gentle, playful, doe-eyed companion any day of the week? Well, right here is a special one: meet Friday!

Friday is a gorgeous, young girl with the most dreamy, big peepers. And her credentials aren’t small either—she’s downright purr-fect. She adores people. Totally jams with other cats. And as a spirited youngster (about a year old) she romps with the best of ‘em. And oh baby, is she affectionate! So much so, she likes to be held and cradled like an infant. And that just rocks.

Sweet, scrumptious Friday has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all vaccinations and preventatives. She’s all ready for her happy hour when she can go to her furever home.

Come meet Friday, any day, at Furkids. Put an appointment on your calendar…and get ready to fall in love. And when you bring this adorable young ‘un home, everyone in the family will mean it when they say, “Thank God it’s Friday.”

