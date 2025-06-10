FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Nellie (6.10.25)

Looking for an easy-going friend who is quiet, calm and as low-key as can be? Boy, do we have the perfect girl for you. Whoa Nellie! Meet Nellie.

Nellie is a two-and-a-half-year-old Tuxedo beauty who is kind of a couch potato. But let’s qualify that by saying she’s a “sweet” potato because she is an absolute sugar doll. She is incredibly mellow, but she loves her humans. She enjoys being cooed-to and petted. And Nellie digs her belly (being scratched and rubbed.) While Nellie has been known to play with her roomies a bit, (she’s good with other cats) she mostly likes to just sit and be admired. And that’s easy to do because it’s black and white: Nellie is gorgeous.

It’s no surprise that this tranquil kitty is so affectionate and agreeable. She was brought to Furkids as a teen mom to six adorable kittens. She did an amazing job of tenderly caring for her brood and they all found their furever homes. Now it’s her turn to be cared for and nurtured. And in turn, she’ll be a best friend to you.

Nellie is all ready for her next move. (Or couch, as the case may be…) She has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

Make an appointment with Furkids and come spend time with this relaxed, amicable girl. You’ll discover, Nellie is so easy, she’ll fit quite “breezy’ into your life.

FurKids 6.10.25