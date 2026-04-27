FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Jaffa Cake (4.27.26)

Looking for a calm companion who’s sweet, affectionate and will sit for hours on your lap? We’ve got a three-year-old kitty who will totally take the cake. Meet Jaffa Cake!

This handsome, long-haired guy has love totally baked in. Once he gets to know you, he will snuggle and kiss and is one of the most cuddly cats in the shelter. Jaffa had a home but one with many children and the stress was a bit much for his ingredients. So, by no fault of his own, he ended up back with Furkids and is on a specific calming diet. But Furkids will help with that special care, because he is a very special cat. And that’s what we do, because we care about these pets so much.

This light, fluffy guy is all ready for his furever home. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this amazing, sugary man. Jaffe Cake is a gorgeous one-of-a-kind. So, you’d “batter” hurry.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 4.27.26