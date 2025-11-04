FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Billie (11.4.25)

If you’re seeking a funny, adorable, affectionate companion, don’t make your search willy-nilly! Adopt Billie!

Sweet Billie is a year-and-a-half old kitty who is sure to keep you smiling. And talk about smiling, just look at the grin on this charming grey girl! Billie’s unusual mouth makes her quite frilly. And so unique! But as novel as her teeth make her, they don’t make her anything but purrrfect. She eats like any other cat. She just has a face that’s one-of-a-kind. And isn’t that one-derful?

While Billie does need some dental treatments, they are all covered by Furkids. And this precious lady will cover you in love. You’ll be thrill-y when Billie melts in your arms. And Billie goes mushy when you rub her tummy. She becomes totally chill-y. What a great mellow pet!

Billie has her own look. But she also needs her own home. And she’s more than ready. Billie has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t dilly! Or dally! Make an appointment with Furkids and come meet this extraordinary, beautiful gal. You’d be downright silly to pass up Billie.

FurKids 11.4.25