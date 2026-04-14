FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Hasbro (4.13.26)

When we say we’ve got the most stunning, most perfect young cat for you, we’re not toying around. Meet Hasbro.

This three-year-old, emerald-eyed teddy bear has the just-right parts. (No assembly required.) He’s old enough to be settled in, yet young enough to be silly and entertaining. Hasbro has it all: good looks (his black fur is just Slinky.) He is sweet and affectionate. (A real doll!) Yet he’s always up for a play date. He’s full of game and has a ball.

Hasbro is ready to get off the shelf and into your life. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t Yo-Yo! Get on one of your gadgets (computer or phone) and make an appointment with Furkids to meet this winning-prize-of-a-guy. If you pass up Hasbro, you must have lost your marbles!

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.