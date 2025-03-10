FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Monkey (3.10.25)

By Kaedy Kiely

Here’s a unique, adaptable, beauty-of-a-girl who will have you absolutely bananas. Meet Monkey.

Sweet, year-old Monkey is a little funky. (Who isn’t?!) She is totally blind. That said, Monkey is spunky! She navigates around even new environments with amazing agility! Like all cats, her whiskers allow her to judge distance, size and texture.

What Monkey lacks in vision, she more than makes up for with her incredible, outgoing personality. She loves people. And she’s totally cheeky! Monkey is wonderfully silly and always has everyone laughing. She adorably jumps up and down on only her hind legs. She splashes in her water bowl! And you may not have a monkey on your back but you may end up with one on your shoulder: Monkey loves perching and cuddling on peoples’ necks.

Monkey has had all her important business taken care of: she has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations. She just needs to climb into a furever home of her own.

So, swing into Furkids and spend some time “monkeying” around with Monkey. You will fall head over heels for this precious, blind baby. You’ll see.

