FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Henry and Armando (3.17.26)

Orange you more than ready to put pure joy in your life? Well, Furkids has two special ways that you can achieve that goal. Meet Henry the Orange and Armando the Brave.

These charmingly bonded brothers are real stunners. They are each a gorgeous mix of pumpkin and white. Henry and Armando may come as a double. But they are absolutely no trouble. As long as they are together, they are always entertained and never bored. They love to gently wrestle with each other and take turns chasing toys. These beautiful boys are super affectionate with each other and with every person they meet. They actually run up and greet people when they enter the room! They adore being held and cuddled. That’s why we can’t wrap our minds around why they’ve spent nearly their entire lives (six years!) with us.

Henry the Orange and Armando the Great have long tails and long names. And the pair is long overdue for a home to call their own. They get along great with other cats so the twosome would fit in just about anywhere. They just have to go there together. And they’re ready. Both have been neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

There’s no reason TWO wait. Make an appointment with Furkids to meet Henry the Orange and Armando the Brave. These easy-peasy kitties would fit seamlessly into your life. The only thing hard would be NOT falling in love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 3.17.26

FurKids 3.17.26