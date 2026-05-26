FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Auguste (5.26.26)

Here is a gorgeous, gentle soul who is ready to bring a little magic into your home. Meet Auguste.

This stunning black cat has a quiet elegance about him that is simply impossible to resist. At five years old, Auguste is the perfect blend of calm and affectionate — a mellow, sweet companion who loves to be near his people and soak up all the warmth a good home has to offer.

Think of him as the velvet soundtrack to a cozy evening. He’s the cat who will find his favorite spot in your home and make it feel like it was always meant to be his.

Auguste is friendly, peaceful, and ready to love. He’s looking for someone who appreciates a laid-back companion — the kind of cat who will be a steady, comforting presence at the end of a long day.

And did we mention he is beautiful? That sleek black coat, those soulful eyes — Auguste is absolutely striking.

Come meet Auguste at Furkids and see for yourself. He’s sweet, he’s serene, and he just might be the perfect addition to your life.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 5.26.26

FurKids 5.26.26