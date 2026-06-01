FURKIDS CAT OF THE WEEK: Mr. Moo (6.1.26)

Holy cow! We’ve got a sweet, unique-looking guy who would probably be the perfect companion for yoooo. Meet Mr. Moo.

This four-year-old boy is playful. Entertaining. And laps up a good sit-on-the-lap. And just face it! Isn’t that one of the most brilliant faces you’ve ever seen. His markings make him look like he’s giving you a quirky smile. And he probably IS, regardless of his markings. Mr. Moo just knows he will be your favorite companion ever. And that’s a fact in black and white.

This cool cat is just that: chill, calm and ready to Moo-ve into his furever home. He’ll need a dental treatment pre-or-post adoption, but Furkids covers that. He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all preventatives and vaccinations.

So, don’t be sheepish! Book an appointment with Furkids and come meet Mr. Moo. This special kitty will have you falling “udderly” in love.

Presented by Shumate Heating and Air.

Shumate. Helping Atlanta find comfort - one home, one rescue at a time.

FurKids 6.1.26

FurKids 6.1.26