ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons announces dates for annual Birthday Jam

Billy Gibbons of Billy F. Gibbons and the BFG's performs at Blue Note Hawaii on January 17, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons will once again be celebrating his birthday in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced dates for his annual Birthday Jam, with the shows taking place Dec. 18, 19 and 20 at the Troubadour. Gibbons will be joined at the shows by a trio of guests, including guitarist Orianthi on Dec. 18, The Doors' Robby Krieger on Dec. 19 and guitarist Joe Bonamassa on Dec. 20.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

This isn't the first time Gibbons has held his Birthday Jam in Los Angeles. In fact, in the announcement he shared photos of last year's concerts, giving fans an idea of what to expect. Those photos included guests like Guns N' Roses' guitarist Slash, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, Orianthi and others.

In addition to the birthday concerts, Gibbons is set to headline his annual The Jungle Show blues concerts on Dec. 26 and 27 at Antone's in Austin, Texas. Gibbons will be joined at the shows by fellow musicians Jimmie Vaughan, Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin and Chris "Whipper" Layton.

