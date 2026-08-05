ZZ Top cancels Hollywood Bowl concert

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 Billy Gibbons of ZZ top performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

ZZ Top's scheduled show Wednesday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has been canceled.

"The ZZ Top tour has unforeseen personnel matters that have forced the band to cancel its appearance at the Los Angeles landmark," a press release reads.

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The Hollywood Bowl show was part of ZZ Top's The Big One! U.S. tour and also featured Cheap Trick on the bill.

In light of the cancellation, Cheap Trick will be playing their own show at the Troubadour in L.A. on Wednesday.

ZZ Top's tour is scheduled to resume Friday in Fresno, California.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River is Turning 20!

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River