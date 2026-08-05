ZZ Top cancels Hollywood Bowl concert

Billy Gibbons of ZZ top performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ZZ Top's scheduled show Wednesday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles has been canceled.

"The ZZ Top tour has unforeseen personnel matters that have forced the band to cancel its appearance at the Los Angeles landmark," a press release reads.

Those who purchased tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The Hollywood Bowl show was part of ZZ Top's The Big One! U.S. tour and also featured Cheap Trick on the bill.

In light of the cancellation, Cheap Trick will be playing their own show at the Troubadour in L.A. on Wednesday.

ZZ Top's tour is scheduled to resume Friday in Fresno, California.

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