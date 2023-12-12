ZZ Top announces European tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival

By Jill Lances

ZZ Top is heading over to Europe this summer for the first time since 2019.

The band just announced dates for The Elevation Tour, which has them hitting Norway, Denmark, Germany, London and more.

"It's been a while since we've been able to check in with our European fans, so it goes without saying that we're excited about coming back this summer," Billy F Gibbons shares on Instagram. "We're looking forward to a good time and that goes for both those in the audience and on stage."

The tour kicks off Friday, June 28, with an appearance at the Dalhalla Festival in Rattvik, Sweden, and wraps Tuesday, July 16, at the Sion Festival in Sion, Switzerland.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at zztop.com.

Before they head overseas, ZZ Top will be touring the U.S. They'll once again hit the road with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour, which kicks off March 8 in Savannah, Georgia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

