The Zombies honored to be invited to join the Recording Academy

Inductees Hugh Grundy, Chris White, Rod Argent, and Colin Blunstone of The Zombies attend the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

The Zombies are expressing their gratitude at being one of the artists invited to join the Recording Academy.

"It's an honor to be part of a community of music creators and professionals who are helping support, uplift, and advocate for the people who make and shape music," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers wrote in an Instagram post. "We are grateful for the opportunity to use our voices, contribute to the Grammy Awards process, and be part of conversations that help move our industry forward."

“Music is shaped by so many voices, genres, backgrounds, and perspectives, and we are proud to add ours to the mix,” the post added.

Becoming a Recording Academy member will grant inductees "access to mentorship, professional development and networking opportunities designed to support their creative and professional journeys," according to a press release. Those who become voting members of the Recording Academy will be eligible to vote for the Grammys.

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