Yusuf/Cat Stevens to reissue 1974’s 'Buddha and the Chocolate Box'

A remastered version of Yusuf/Cat Stevens' eighth studio album, Buddha and the Chocolate Box, will be released in September.

The follow-up to 1973's Foreigner, Buddha and the Chocolate Box was originally released on March 21, 1974. The album had Stevens returning to the sounds fans were familiar with on albums like Tea for the Tillerman and Teaser and the Firecat.

The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and included the top-10 hit "Oh Very Young." It would go on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

"Buddha and the Chocolate Box reopened the doors of my familiar melodious soft delivery and sentiments. Although still experimental in compositional terms, it was what most of my fans desperately wanted to hear next," Stevens wrote in his 2025 memoir, Cat on a Road to Findout. "Following on from Foreigner, the Buddha album proved – especially to those who had no faith – that the missing Cat had simply wandered away from home for a while."

He noted, “As far as the critics were concerned, album-wise, it marked my heralded return to ‘Cat Stevens’ form.”

The remastered Buddha and the Chocolate Box will be released digitally, on CD and on vinyl on Sept. 4. It is available for preorder now.

This is just the latest in a series of reissues from Yusuf/Cat Stevens that began in 2020. He previously reissued 1973's Foreigner, 1970's Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman, and 1971's Teaser and the Firecat.

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