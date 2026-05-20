Yes releases new track from upcoming album, 'Aurora'

Yes has released another song from their upcoming album, Aurora.

After debuting the album's title track in April, the band — currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen — has now released "Turnaround Situation."

"'Turnaround Situation' came from realizing that every time I ignored my conscience, life seemed to fall apart in one way or another,” says Davison. “I’ve taken the wrong road before. Most people have. There’s always a temporary thrill in it, but eventually it catches up with you.”

Aurora is Yes' 24th studio album and their first since 2023's Mirror to the Sky. It will be released July 12 digitally, on CD and as a two-LP set, along with limited-edition deluxe editions that come with a bonus disc of instrumentals, a Blu-ray with various audio mixes of the album and more.

All formats are available for preorder now.

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