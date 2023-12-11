Wolfgang Van Halen & Michael Anthony reunite for first time in 20 years

Wolfgang Van Halen may have taken Michael Anthony's spot in Van Halen 17 years ago, but all's good between them now.

In an Instagram post, Anthony shared that he recently saw Wolf perform with band Mammoth WVH.

"They threw it down!!" Anthony wrote of Mammoth's performance. "Love ya Wolf, so great to see ya!! (proud of you brother!!)."

Anthony added in the post's comment that the show marked the first time he and Wolf had seen each other in 20 years.

Wolf also shared his own post featuring a photo of him and Anthony backstage at the show, along with the caption, "Ran into an old friend at the @mammothwvh show in Vegas tonight. (Love ya, Mikey)."

Anthony played bass in the classic lineup of Van Halen, alongside Eddie and Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth. In 2006, Van Halen parted ways with Anthony, and Wolf, Eddie's son, was brought in to play bass. Wolf remained in Van Halen until the band ended with Eddie's death in 2020.

You'll be able to hear Anthony play Van Halen tunes on tour in 2024 alongside Sammy Hagar, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Joe Satriani.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.