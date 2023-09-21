Winger’s years with Atlantic Records celebrated with new box set

Winger is set to release a new box set featuring all the albums they recorded during their time with Atlantic Records.

Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993, dropping November 17 on both CD and vinyl, will include their 1988 self-titled debut, 1990's In The Heart of the Young and 1993's Pull. There will also be a fourth album, Demo Anthology, featuring original demos of Winger's biggest hits, including "Seventeen," "Headed for a Heartbreak" and more.

"I'm very proud of this box set," frontman Kip Winger shares. "It captures an unforgettable era for the band and these are the only remasters I officially endorse."

Winger Chapter One: Atlantic Years 1988-1993 is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.