Why Rush's Geddy Lee calls location of Fifty Something tour launch a 'supremely stupid idea'

Rush has a lot of emotional baggage associated with the Forum in Los Angeles. The band wrapped their R40 Live tour at the venue in 2015, which marked their final show with drummer Neil Peart before his death in 2020. Then in 2022, bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson reunited at the Forum to play a tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Now, Rush is preparing to return to the Forum again to launch their highly anticipated Fifty Something tour, which will mark their first since Peart's passing. Speaking with Classic Rock magazine, Lee calls beginning the tour at the Forum a "supremely stupid idea."

"It's a massively stupid idea, because we're going to be so emotional already, that first show without Neil, and then to be in that building," Lee says. "What the f*** was I thinking?"

As emotional as that first night back might be, Lee and Lifeson are looking forward to the tour, which will feature Anika Nilles on drums.

"Well there's only one thing you look forward to, and that's playing," Lifeson says. "I'm looking forward to that feeling of being on stage and playing and getting lost in the song and hitting every note correctly."

"I've got one goal, and that's to be better than I was ten years ago," Lee adds. "Which is tough. It's a real challenge."

"But that's the goal," Lifeson continues. "And honestly, that's what is driving me in this whole thing. We're at this stage now where I've committed to it. And all I want at the end of the day is for us to be Rush and to be amazing."

The Rush Fifty Something tour kicks off June 7 with the first of four shows at the Forum and is currently scheduled into 2027.

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