Who's next? The Cure's Robert Smith to curate 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust lineup

By Josh Johnson

The Cure's Robert Smith is following in the footsteps of The Who's Roger Daltrey to curate the Teenage Cancer Trust lineup.

Based in the U.K., Teenage Cancer Trust supports young people who've been diagnosed with cancer. Each year it hosts a series of charity gigs at London's Royal Albert Hall, which were curated by longtime patron Daltrey for 24 years before he announced he was stepping down from the role in 2024.

Teenage Cancer Trust has announced that Smith will be the guest curator -- or, as the organization punnily suggests, the "Cure-ator" -- for the 2026 shows.

"We cannot wait to see who he brings to the lineup," Teenage Cancer Trust says.

In the meantime, the 2025 Teenage Cancer Trust gigs begin March 24 and include two performances from The Who, plus Sex Pistols with Frank Carter and James Arthur.

