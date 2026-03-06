The Who to release orchestral concert 'Live At Eden Project'

The Who is getting ready to release a new live album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to release Live at Eden Project, a recording of their July 2023 concert at Cornwall's Eden Project, the home of a sustainable network of biomes in the English countryside.

The concert, part of The Who Hits Back tour, featured Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, backed by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, treating the crowd to such Who classics as "Who Are You," "My Generation," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "Baba O'Riley" and "Pinball Wizard," the latter of which is now available via digital outlets.

The set also featured rarely performed tracks like “Cry If You Want,” “Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere,” and “The Rock.”

Live At Eden Project will be released May 29 digitally and as two-CD and three-LP sets. It is available for preorder now.

