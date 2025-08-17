The Who kicks off North American farewell tour with live debut of 'Going Mobile'

According to setlist.fm, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performed the Who's Next track "Going Mobile," with Pete Townshend's brother, guitarist Simon Townshend, handling lead vocals. It marked the first time The Who had ever played the 1971 song live in concert.
"Going Mobile" was part of four straight songs from Who's Next, with the band performing "Bargain." "Love Ain't For Keeping" and "Behind Blue Eyes" right before it. Later in the concert they also played "Won't Get Fooled Again," "The Song Is Over," and "Baba O'Riley," from the same album.
According to USA Today, while the band did work through some technical difficulties during the show, Roger Daltrey noted it would make the gig more memorable.
The Who's The Song Is Over North American Farewell tour hits Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, with dates confirmed through Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.
