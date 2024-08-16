Watch the trailer for the new documentary 'Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping'

Courtesy MPL Productions Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney fans are getting their first look at the upcoming documentary Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping with the debut of the first trailer for the film, which will be released in theaters beginning Sept. 26.

The trailer features archival footage of McCartney and Wings in the studio, backed by a performance of “Soily.”

The documentary follows the band during recording sessions that took place in August 1974 at Abbey Road Studios. The sessions were for a video documentary and possible live album, although the album itself was only recently released back in June. The doc features interviews with the band, as well as contributions from the creative team behind the album.

It also includes the previously unreleased Backyard Sessions, with footage showing McCartney performing tracks from his catalog on acoustic guitar.

Tickets for Paul McCartney and Wings – One Hand Clapping are on sale now.

