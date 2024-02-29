Watch the trailer for the new Paul Simon documentary

The new two-part Paul Simon documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon is set to premiere in March on MGM+, and music fans are now getting their first taste of what to expect.
The first trailer for the series has just been released, featuring archival footage of Simon over the years, including clips of him onstage and in the studio, as well as footage of him with his singing partner Art Garfunkel. There is also more recent footage of Simon in the studio recording his 2023 studio album Seven Psalms.
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, airs March 17 and March 24 at 9 p.m. on MGM+.
