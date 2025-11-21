Watch Pete Townshend perform ‘Let My Love Open the Door’ during 'Late Show' commercial break

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and musical guest Pete Townshend during Wednesday’s November 12, 2025 show. (Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

The Who's Pete Townshend appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 12, where he also sat in with the house band. Now the show is revealing what fans at home didn't get to see.

The Late Show just released the latest clip in its "Commercial Breakdown" YouTube series, this time featuring Townshend performing his 1980 solo single "Let My Love Open the Door." The clip has Townshend on acoustic guitar, backed by Louis Cato & The Late Show Band.

Townshend was on The Late Show to promote Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet, which ran at New York's City Center.

During the appearance he talked about being open to using AI to complete unfinished music he has in his vault and also discussed The Who's final North American tour, which wrapped in October.

