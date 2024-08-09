Watch Lenny Kravitz's new video for "Fly," an update of his 1998 hit "Fly Away" featuring Quavo

Lenny Kravitz's 1998 Grammy-winning hit "Fly Away" has been reimagined by Lenny, producer Andrew Watt and rapper Quavo, best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

The new version, "Fly," has its origins at a Grammy event earlier this year called the Black Music Collective's Recording Academy Honors. An all-star band made up of Quavo, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Earth, Wind & Fire bassist Verdine White, P-Funk's George Clinton and super-producer Andrew Watt performed "Fly Away" as a tribute to Kravitz.

The song went over so well that Watt and Quavo decided to record an updated version with rapped verses by Quavo and a newly recorded vocal from Lenny. The song's frenetic black-and-white video shows Lenny playing guitar and trading verses with Quavo, whose dreadlocks are nearly as impressive as Lenny's.

“Put some feathers on my drip ’cause I’m fly,” they sing. “Diamonds twinkle every time I’m outside/ They almost brighter than the stars and the ice.”

The single is just the latest project for Watt, who most recently produced The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds and Pearl Jam's Dark Matter.

