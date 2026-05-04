Watch Foo Fighters put their music knowledge to the test on ﻿'Track Star'

Foo Fighters appear on the latest episode of the viral online show Track Star, in which host Jack Coyne challenges guests to identify different songs.

For the Foos, represented by frontman Dave Grohl, guitarist Chris Shiflett and bassist Nate Mendel, Coyne picks songs by artists including The Clash, Van Halen, Minor Threat and NOFX, which they all recognized almost immediately.

A couple songs did trip them up, though, including a track by the Finnish band Hanoi Rocks, which was played for Grohl.

"I don't know, I don't like it, though," Grohl said as he removed his headphones.

In other Foos news, the band will be performing on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday. Grohl will also sit down for an interview with Colbert.

The new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, is out now. The band is headlining two festivals in May, Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa, before launching a full North American stadium tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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