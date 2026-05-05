Watch Foo Fighters play '﻿Your Favorite Toy﻿' tracks on ﻿'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and musical guest Foo Fighters during Monday’s May 4, 2026 show. (Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

Foo Fighters stopped by CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday to perform songs off their new album, Your Favorite Toy.

Dave Grohl and company rocked the track "Caught in the Echo" on the broadcast, and stuck around for a bonus rendition of "Window."

Grohl also sat down with Colbert for an interview and discussed forming Foo Fighters after the end of Nirvana, reuniting the "Smells Like Teen Spirit" outfit for two performances in 2025 and his advice for his daughter Violet Grohl, who's releasing her debut album.

Foo Fighters will headline the Welcome to Rockville festival on Friday and will play BottleRock Napa Valley later in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

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