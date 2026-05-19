Watch Foo Fighters face the Wings of Death on ﻿'Hot Ones Versus'

Foo Fighters are featured in the latest episode of Hot Ones Versus.

The Hot Ones spinoff series forces contestants to answer personal questions about themselves, but if they don't, they have to eat a spicy Wing of Death. The person who consumes the fewest wings is deemed the winner and goes home with the coveted chicken wing trophy.

Overall, all the Foos members mostly elected to tell the truth, either out of an effort to be candid or just to avoid the Wings of Death. For example, Dave Grohl had no issue choosing the "cringiest" Foo Fighters lyric: "It's a shame we have to die, my dear/ No ones getting out of here alive" off "DOA."

"I just thought that's so f****** stupid," Grohl said.

Keyboardist Rami Jaffee, however, did choose to eat a wing instead of picking to drop one of the following Foos songs from the set: "Everlong," "Learn to Fly," "Best of You" or "All My Life."

The contest was eventually decided by a game of musical chairs, which was won by guitarist Chris Shiflett.

You may recall that Grohl previously appeared on Hot Ones proper back in 2022. He called being on the show a bucket-list moment, comparing the experience to when he first performed on Saturday Night Live and David Letterman's show.

In other Foos news, the band is releasing the video for "Of All People," a song off their new album, Your Favorite Toy, on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET. Judging by a preview clip, the video will feature a bunch of people attempting to ski in places other than snowy mountains.

Foo Fighters will launch a North American stadium tour in support of Your Favorite Toy in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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