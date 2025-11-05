Watch The Doobie Brothers perform on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

The Doobie Brothers perform onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center at a private residence on October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

After taking it to the streets, The Doobie Brothers are now taking it to NPR's Tiny Desk.

The Doobies crammed into the performance series' famously intimate setup to play a set of classics, including "Takin' It to the Streets," "Black Water" and "Listen to the Music."

They also played the song "Angels & Mercy" off their new album, Walk This Road.

"It's not like this at gigs," founding member Tom Johnston remarked of the Tiny Desk audience. "We just played up in New York at Jones Beach last night and y'all are outdoing them. It's pretty cool."

You can watch the Doobies' Tiny Desk performance on YouTube.

Walk This Road was released in June. It marks the first original Doobies record to feature Michael McDonald in over 40 years.

