Warren Haynes reveals details of new album, 'Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey'

After teasing fans by releasing songs from his upcoming symphonic album, Warren Haynes is finally sharing details about the record.

The Gov't Mule frontman has announced that the album, Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, will be released Sept. 18.

The 16-track record was recorded in 2019 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, North Carolina, Haynes’ hometown. It has him backed by the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra, as well as musicians Oteil Burbridge, John Medeski, Jeff Sipe and Greg Osby. Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad join on background vocals.

Haynes has already released two tracks from the record, the Gov't Mule song "Banks of the Deep End" and a performance of the Grateful Dead classic "Shakedown Street." Now he's sharing a third, a full orchestration of Gov't Mule's "Raven Black Night," which originally appeared on their 1998 album Dose.

"Raven Black Night" is now available via digital outlets.

"I love the arrangement for the piece and really enjoyed singing ‘Raven Black Night’ in that light, because the original recording had no drums and was very stripped-down. It had a little percussion thing in the middle and no bass,” Haynes says. “Whereas this arrangement is just full-bodied, full orchestration – the opposite of the original – and it really takes it to a place that completes it and turns it into another thing.”

Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey is available for preorder now.

Since the initial 2019 orchestra concerts, Haynes has put on several other symphonic shows and has two more planned for 2027. The Warren Haynes Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience will come to Nashville for two nights, March 11 and 12. Tickets are on sale now.

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