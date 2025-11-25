Warren Haynes to reissue debut solo album, 'Tales of Ordinary Madness'

Warren Haynes is revisiting his 1993 debut solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness.

The Gov't Mule frontman is releasing a remixed and remastered version of the album on Jan. 30, featuring one bonus track, "Tear Me Down," which didn't appear on the original album.

And Haynes is previewing the release with the remixed version of the album's opening track, "Fire in the Kitchen," which is now available via digital outlets.

Tales of Ordinary Madness is available for preorder now.

The album, co-produced by Haynes and Allman Brothers Band's Chuck Leavell, was originally released in March 1993. Since then Haynes has released several solo records, his most recent being 2024's Million Voices Whisper.

Haynes is set to hit the road on an 11-date intimate solo tour starting Feb. 12 in Grass Valley, California, and wrapping Feb. 26 in Pelham, Tennessee. He'll also be going on tour with the Warren Haynes Band starting March 1 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wrapping March 7 in Ithaca, New York.

Next up, Haynes will headline his annual Christmas Jam on Dec. 13 in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The lineup includes Stone Temple Pilots and MJ Lenderman & The Wind, along with a special Christmas Jam tribute to Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, featuring Haynes, Lesh's son Grahame Lesh, Widespread Panic's Jimmy Herring and more.

A complete list of dates can be found at WarrenHaynes.net.

