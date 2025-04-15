Warren Haynes & Derek Trucks are ready to celebrate the Allman Brothers Band in New York

The music of the Allman Brothers Band will be celebrated at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday and Wednesday by The Brothers. The super group features ABB founding member Jaimoe, along with band members Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quiñones, Chuck Leavell and others.

Trucks, who officially joined the Allman Brothers in 1999, tells ABC Audio there was no way he wasn't going to be part of the shows.

“When Jaimoe calls, you say, 'Yes sir, how high do you want me to jump?'” he jokes. “The further we get away from being a part of this band and playing that music, kinda the more you want to play it.”

And Trucks felt that as soon as everybody got into the room together for rehearsals.

“Within five, 10 minutes, you're like, oh yeah, I remember this feeling,” he shares. “You look around, there's a bunch of people grinning and you're like, this is gonna be fun.”

Allman Brothers were known for their fall residencies at the smaller Beacon Theatre in New York, but Haynes, who joined the group in 1989, believes they can get the same feeling on the bigger stage at MSG.

“For a big room, the Garden’s actually fun to play,” he says, noting the size means they'll play “to the sound of the room and to the energy of the crowd.”

Haynes says fans coming to the shows, or watching via livestream, can expect them to be "really long," with each night being "entirely different from each other" apart from some key songs.

“We'll go somewhat deep but we'll also concentrate on playing the stuff that everybody wants to hear,” he says of the set list. “The beauty of playing long shows is you can fit a lot of music in.”

