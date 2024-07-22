Warren Haynes Band announces fall tour ahead of upcoming new album

Warren Haynes fans have something to look forward to this fall. The Gov’t Mule frontman just announced new tour dates with the Warren Haynes Band, with a new album on the way as well.

The Million Voices Whisper Tour, named after the band's upcoming studio album, Million Voices Whisper, will kick off Sept. 19 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with stops in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Philadelphia and more, before wrapping Oct. 12 in Boston.

For the fall tour, the Warren Haynes Band will consist of Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, drummer Terence Higgins, Greg Osbyon on sax and John Medeski of Medeski, Martin & Wood on keyboards.

Local presales will kick off Thursday at 12 p.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m.

More info on the new album is expected at a later date.

Warren Haynes Band recently launched their Now Is The Time Tour, which features The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience. It hits Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Monday.

A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

