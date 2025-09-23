Video of a previously unreleased Nirvana concert up for auction

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during Nirvana in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
By Jill Lances
A previously unreleased performance by Nirvana is up for auction. The video and audio footage captures the band’s Feb. 17, 1990, live show at Iguanas in Tijuana, Mexico.

According to the description, the footage shows Nirvana "in their formative early days promoting their debut studio album Bleach." The Seattle rockers play 13 songs during the concert, and during the show frontman Kurt Cobain "dives onto the floor seven times, and smashes two guitars and (playfully) into Camera 1."

The auction includes two original master tapes featuring raw footage of the concert, with each tape a recording from a separate camera. In total there's 45 minutes of footage, and the package comes with the U.S. Copyright Office Certificate of Registration for the content, a poster for a show two nights earlier at the Los Angeles nightclub Raji's, an original Sub Pop pressing of Bleach on white vinyl and more.

The auction, hosted by Bonhams, is open until Thursday at 12 p.m. PT. The footage is estimated to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000.

More info can be found at Bonhams.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

