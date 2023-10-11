Van Morrison announces 'Accentuate the Positive' album release concerts

Van Morrison will be celebrating his upcoming album, Accentuate the Positive, with two hometown shows.

He just announced a pair of album release concerts taking place November 4 and 5 at the Limelight in Belfast, Ireland, and urged concertgoers to "bring your dancing shoes."

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Accentuate the Positive, Morrison's 45th studio album, has him covering some of his personal rock 'n' roll favorites, like the already released singles "Shakin' All Over," originally recorded by Johnny Kidd, and "Problems," made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1958.

Accentuate the Positive, dropping November 3, is available for preorder now.

