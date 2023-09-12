U2’s Adam Clayton decorates elephant statue to raise awareness of mental health issues

U2 bassist Adam Clayton is showing off his artistic talents on an elephant to raise money and awareness for mental health issues.

The rocker has decorated and signed a 4-foot-tall elephant statue titled "All At Sea." The piece, which he created with Irish artist Debbie Chapman, represents "what concerns him in the world issues like people displacement, refugees, climate change, world poverty."

The elephant is being auctioned off for the mental health campaign Elephant in the Room, which hopes to "start the conversation on mental health from the school room to the boardroom."

Clayton shares, "For me personally, art - in all its forms - brings both comfort and joy. I can think of no better way to raise awareness for the vital conversation around mental health and well-being."

Adam's elephant is one of many being auctioned off to raise money for Samaritans, a U.K. charity which provides support for those in emotional distress or at risk of suicide. The auction is open until Friday, October 6, at 8 p.m.

U2 is getting ready to head to Las Vegas. They open their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency at The Venetian on September 29. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

