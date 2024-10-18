U2 shares short film on the making of the video for “Vertigo”

U2 has shared a short documentary about the making of the video for their 2004 hit "Vertigo," which was the lead single off their 11th studio album, How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.
The making of the video's release is part of the band's celebration of the 20th anniversary of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb. In honor of the occasion, the band is also releasing what they're calling a "shadow album," How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, featuring 10 previously unreleased tracks from the album's recording sessions. It will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with a digital release.
In addition, on Nov. 22 U2 will release a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, featuring the bonus track "Fast Car," as well as a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition).
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.