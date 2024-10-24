U2 shares new song 'Happiness' From 'How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb'

By Jill Lances

U2 has shared another track from their upcoming How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb "shadow" album, How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb.

The latest is the song "Happiness," the third track they've released from the album, following "Country Mile" and "Picture of You (X+Y)."

The songs are three of the 10 previously unreleased tracks from the band's archive that appear on How To Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb, with the songs all coming from the original recording sessions for the band's 11th studio album, How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb.

It will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with a digital release.

In addition to the shadow album, U2 will release a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, featuring the bonus track "Fast Car."

They'll also release a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition), as well as a five-CD limited-edition collector's edition box set, which includes the complete Vertigo 2005: Live From Chicago show. 

All three formats will be released Nov. 22.

