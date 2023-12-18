U2 shares highlights from their Las Vegas residency … so far

U2 has wrapped up their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency for 2023 and they're looking back on what's transpired so far.

The band shared some highlights from the residency on Instagram, set to the 2005 How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb track "City of Blinding Lights," writing, "See you in 2024…#U2UVSPHERE."

One person who was there to see U2 wrap up 2023 last weekend was E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who shared video of the view from his seats. "U2. F****** amazing," he wrote, giving credit to James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden, which owns the Sphere, for his "taste, his vision, his creativity, and HIS BALLS!"

U2 launched U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere at The Venetian in September and will wrap the residency on March 2, after 40 shows. A complete list of dates can be found at u2.com.

