U2 releasing new single on Tuesday

There's more new music on the way from U2.

The Irish rockers announced they're dropping a new single, "Street of Dreams," on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET. They also shared a snippet of the song, along with a clip of the accompanying music video.

U2 shot the video for "Street of Dreams" in Mexico City in June. They shared a clip of the shoot on Instagram and wrote in the caption that they "Hopped a bus in Mexico City, destination: Street of Dreams." They also included what is likely a lyric from the song, "'Justice an obsession, love is a procession down the street of dreams.'"

At the time of the video shoot, a press release announced that the song will appear on U2's yet-to-be announced album, which is expected to be released later this year.

U2's next album will be their first album of new material since 2017's Songs of Experience. They did release two EPs with new material — Days of Ash and Easter Lily — in February and April, respectively.

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