U2 launches new digital series, 'U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides'

U2 has launched a new digital series that will treat fans to live recordings and remixes that came out before we all enjoyed our music online.

The series, U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides, kicked off Friday, April 5. The band plans to release 12 newly remastered collections throughout the year, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

The first entry into the series looks at the Pop track "Discothèque," with U2 releasing 10 different remixes of the song, including one that's a whopping 10 minutes long. They also released two remixes of the B-side "Holy Joe."

To coincide with the launch, U2 has released a limited-edition Discotheque vintage T-shirt, which is available to order now.

"Discothèque" was the opening track of U2's 1997 album Pop and was a top 10 hit for the band in the U.S.; it went to #1 in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and several other countries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.