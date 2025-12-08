U2, Bruce Springsteen among 'Pollstar’s' 25 most popular touring artist of the millennium

U2, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Bon Jovi and Elton John are among the artists landing on Pollstar's new list of the 25 most popular touring artists of the millennium.

The list is based on worldwide ticket sales from 2001 to 2025. While Coldplay tops the list, U2 is just behind at #2, with 20.2 million tickets sold, which brought in a total gross of over $2.18 billion.

Springsteen and The E Street Band rank at #6, with 18.6 million tickets sold. Bon Jovi is #9, with 13.9 million, and Elton is #10, with 13.8 million.

Others landing on the list include The Rolling Stones at #12, Eagles at #17, Roger Waters at #21, Paul McCartney at #22 and Billy Joel at #25.

